Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) went down by -13.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.70. The company’s stock price has collected -20.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/16/21 that Nio, Halliburton, Roblox: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE :YOU) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Clear Secure Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.60, which is $20.09 above the current price. YOU currently public float of 37.25M and currently shorts hold a 16.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YOU was 816.85K shares.

YOU’s Market Performance

YOU stocks went down by -20.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.02% and a quarterly performance of -24.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.75% for Clear Secure Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.84% for YOU stocks with a simple moving average of -41.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YOU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YOU stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for YOU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for YOU in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $52 based on the research report published on August 03rd of the previous year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YOU reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for YOU stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on July 26th, 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to YOU, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on July 26th of the previous year.

YOU Trading at -16.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YOU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.14%, as shares sank -5.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YOU fell by -20.63%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.14. In addition, Clear Secure Inc. saw -29.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YOU starting from Durable Capital Partners LP, who purchase 253,810 shares at the price of $25.71 back on Mar 02. After this action, Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,251,370 shares of Clear Secure Inc., valued at $6,525,455 using the latest closing price.

Durable Capital Partners LP, the 10% Owner of Clear Secure Inc., purchase 314,229 shares at $25.81 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Durable Capital Partners LP is holding 9,997,560 shares at $8,111,145 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YOU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.20 for the present operating margin

+63.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clear Secure Inc. stands at -4.03. The total capital return value is set at -16.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.95.

The receivables turnover for the company is 30.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.