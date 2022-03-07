Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) went down by -25.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.00. The company’s stock price has collected 19.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ :CISO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CISO currently public float of 109.64M and currently shorts hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CISO was 666.73K shares.

CISO’s Market Performance

CISO stocks went up by 19.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.95% and a quarterly performance of -17.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.82% for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.61% for CISO stocks with a simple moving average of -40.37% for the last 200 days.

CISO Trading at -60.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CISO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.68%, as shares surge +19.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +105.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CISO rose by +19.53%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.73. In addition, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation saw -76.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CISO

Equity return is now at value -61.90, with -41.50 for asset returns.