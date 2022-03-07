Can United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Remain Competitive?

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) went down by -2.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.68. The company’s stock price has collected -1.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE :UMC) Right Now?

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UMC is at 0.98.

UMC currently public float of 2.25B and currently shorts hold a 2.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UMC was 9.22M shares.

UMC’s Market Performance

UMC stocks went down by -1.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.62% and a quarterly performance of -23.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.09% for United Microelectronics Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.96% for UMC stocks with a simple moving average of -12.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UMC

Bernstein gave a rating of “Underperform” to UMC, setting the target price at $7.30 in the report published on June 08th of the previous year.

UMC Trading at -11.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares sank -2.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UMC fell by -1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.61. In addition, United Microelectronics Corporation saw -21.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UMC

Equity return is now at value 21.70, with 13.10 for asset returns.