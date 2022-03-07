Buy or Sell U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) went up by 17.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.91. The company’s stock price has collected 22.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/05/21 that Bitcoin Price Passes $50,000: What to Watch as the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ :USEG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for USEG is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for U.S. Energy Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00. USEG currently public float of 3.84M and currently shorts hold a 0.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of USEG was 198.95K shares.

USEG’s Market Performance

USEG stocks went up by 22.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 37.13% and a quarterly performance of 35.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.46% for U.S. Energy Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.95% for USEG stocks with a simple moving average of 17.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USEG

Global Hunter Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see USEG reach a price target of $4.50, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for USEG stocks is “Accumulate” according to the report published on May 14th, 2012.

USEG Trading at 31.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.20%, as shares surge +37.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USEG rose by +22.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.73. In addition, U.S. Energy Corp. saw 40.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USEG starting from Keys Randall D, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $3.25 back on Dec 14. After this action, Keys Randall D now owns 35,000 shares of U.S. Energy Corp., valued at $16,250 using the latest closing price.

Keys Randall D, the Director of U.S. Energy Corp., purchase 5,000 shares at $3.78 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Keys Randall D is holding 30,000 shares at $18,918 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-104.16 for the present operating margin

+9.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for U.S. Energy Corp. stands at -276.35. The total capital return value is set at -23.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.40. Equity return is now at value -5.60, with -4.50 for asset returns.

Based on U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG), the company’s capital structure generated 6.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.70. Total debt to assets is 4.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.