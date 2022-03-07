Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR) went up by 7.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.91. The company’s stock price has collected 47.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX :BDR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BDR is at 0.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

BDR currently public float of 7.21M and currently shorts hold a 0.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BDR was 465.30K shares.

BDR’s Market Performance

BDR stocks went up by 47.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 48.25% and a quarterly performance of -23.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 43.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.84% for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 43.44% for BDR stocks with a simple moving average of -31.36% for the last 200 days.

BDR Trading at 36.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 43.76%, as shares surge +54.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDR rose by +47.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4853. In addition, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. saw 15.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDR starting from WILLIAMS JAMES H /NJ/, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $1.09 back on Nov 02. After this action, WILLIAMS JAMES H /NJ/ now owns 228,507 shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc., valued at $21,801 using the latest closing price.

WILLIAMS JAMES H /NJ/, the Director of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $1.11 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that WILLIAMS JAMES H /NJ/ is holding 248,507 shares at $11,105 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.43 for the present operating margin

+18.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. stands at -45.63. The total capital return value is set at -64.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -95.98. Equity return is now at value -56.20, with -12.10 for asset returns.

Based on Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR), the company’s capital structure generated 592.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.55. Total debt to assets is 65.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 352.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.72 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.