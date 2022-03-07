Aegon N.V. (AEG) Just Got Our Attention

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) went down by -8.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.22. The company’s stock price has collected -15.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aegon N.V. (NYSE :AEG) Right Now?

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEG is at 1.23.

The average price from analysts is $5.89, which is $1.57 above the current price. AEG currently public float of 1.80B and currently shorts hold a 0.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEG was 4.42M shares.

AEG’s Market Performance

AEG stocks went down by -15.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.71% and a quarterly performance of -4.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.55% for Aegon N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.23% for AEG stocks with a simple moving average of -9.70% for the last 200 days.

AEG Trading at -18.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares sank -25.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEG fell by -15.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.36. In addition, Aegon N.V. saw -11.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.