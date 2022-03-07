A Lesson to Learn: Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX)

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) went down by -2.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.09. The company’s stock price has collected 0.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ :METX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for METX is at -1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Meten Holding Group Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is $2.82 above the current price. METX currently public float of 315.30M and currently shorts hold a 2.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of METX was 16.88M shares.

METX’s Market Performance

METX stocks went up by 0.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.88% and a quarterly performance of -40.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.76% for Meten Holding Group Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.61% for METX stocks with a simple moving average of -63.22% for the last 200 days.

METX Trading at -13.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought METX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.49%, as shares surge +2.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, METX rose by +0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1955. In addition, Meten Holding Group Ltd. saw -27.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for METX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.68 for the present operating margin

+30.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meten Holding Group Ltd. stands at -45.82. Equity return is now at value 212.90, with -47.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.