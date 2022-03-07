A Lesson to Learn: ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) went down by -3.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.11. The company’s stock price has collected -16.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/13/21 that ContextLogic, Airbnb, Disney, DoorDash: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ :WISH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for ContextLogic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.35, which is $2.56 above the current price. WISH currently public float of 562.00M and currently shorts hold a 8.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WISH was 23.06M shares.

WISH’s Market Performance

WISH stocks went down by -16.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.36% and a quarterly performance of -43.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -89.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.13% for ContextLogic Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.81% for WISH stocks with a simple moving average of -69.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WISH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WISH stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for WISH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WISH in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $4 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2021.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WISH reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for WISH stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 04th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to WISH, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on August 13th of the previous year.

WISH Trading at -26.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WISH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.74%, as shares sank -17.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WISH fell by -16.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2635. In addition, ContextLogic Inc. saw -38.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WISH starting from Liu Ying Vivian, who sale 103,605 shares at the price of $2.40 back on Feb 17. After this action, Liu Ying Vivian now owns 163,281 shares of ContextLogic Inc., valued at $249,025 using the latest closing price.

Shah Devang, the General Counsel and Secretary of ContextLogic Inc., sale 69,670 shares at $2.40 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Shah Devang is holding 316,518 shares at $167,459 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WISH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.60 for the present operating margin

+53.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for ContextLogic Inc. stands at -17.31. Equity return is now at value -99.50, with -48.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.73.