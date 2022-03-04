Why TELUS Corporation (TU)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) went up by 0.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.75. The company’s stock price has collected 3.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TELUS Corporation (NYSE :TU) Right Now?

TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TU is at 0.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for TELUS Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.57, which is -$0.37 below the current price. TU currently public float of 1.19B and currently shorts hold a 0.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TU was 1.37M shares.

TU’s Market Performance

TU stocks went up by 3.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.71% and a quarterly performance of 13.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.57% for TELUS Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.33% for TU stocks with a simple moving average of 12.67% for the last 200 days.

TU Trading at 7.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.49% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares surge +8.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TU rose by +3.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.91. In addition, TELUS Corporation saw 9.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.09 for the present operating margin

+18.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for TELUS Corporation stands at +9.83. Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 3.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.