Why Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) went down by -3.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.43. The company’s stock price has collected -6.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE :GOL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GOL is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $7.99, which is $1.71 above the current price. GOL currently public float of 104.73M and currently shorts hold a 8.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GOL was 2.16M shares.

GOL’s Market Performance

GOL stocks went down by -6.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.32% and a quarterly performance of 23.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.65% for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.08% for GOL stocks with a simple moving average of -13.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOL stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for GOL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GOL in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $8 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to GOL, setting the target price at $8.10 in the report published on September 13th of the previous year.

GOL Trading at -0.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.56%, as shares sank -6.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOL fell by -6.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.93. In addition, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. saw 5.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.23 for the present operating margin

-1.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stands at -93.98. The total capital return value is set at -28.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -515.78. Equity return is now at value 26.90, with -35.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.