Why Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) went down by -21.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.89. The company’s stock price has collected -17.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions.
Is It Worth Investing in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :CNSL) Right Now?
Plus, the 36-month beta value for CNSL is at 1.15.
The average price from analysts is $8.25, which is $2.41 above the current price. CNSL currently public float of 62.96M and currently shorts hold a 2.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNSL was 331.17K shares.
CNSL’s Market Performance
CNSL stocks went down by -17.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.89% and a quarterly performance of -22.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.46% for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.28% for CNSL stocks with a simple moving average of -30.88% for the last 200 days.
Analysts’ Opinion of CNSL
Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNSL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CNSL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CNSL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $8 based on the research report published on October 29th of the previous year 2021.
Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNSL reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for CNSL stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on October 19th, 2021.
CNSL Trading at -20.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought CNSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.76% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.42%, as shares sank -19.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.48% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, CNSL fell by -17.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.06. In addition, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. saw -22.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Insider Trading
Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNSL starting from CURREY ROBERT J, who purchase 27,700 shares at the price of $9.02 back on May 24. After this action, CURREY ROBERT J now owns 135,720 shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc., valued at $249,975 using the latest closing price.
Rahe Maribeth S, the Director of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $7.91 during a trade that took place back on May 06, which means that Rahe Maribeth S is holding 115,661 shares at $79,100 based on the most recent closing price.
Stock Fundamentals for CNSL
Equity return is now at value -38.00, with -3.60 for asset returns.