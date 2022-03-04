We Analyzed the Future Direction of Sonos Inc. (SONO), Here is What We Found

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) went down by -3.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.72. The company’s stock price has collected -0.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/06/22 that Google Loses to Sonos in Ruling That Bars Some Device Imports

Is It Worth Investing in Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ :SONO) Right Now?

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SONO is at 1.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Sonos Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.00, which is $14.47 above the current price. SONO currently public float of 126.05M and currently shorts hold a 9.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SONO was 2.57M shares.

SONO’s Market Performance

SONO stocks went down by -0.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.44% and a quarterly performance of -14.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.58% for Sonos Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.42% for SONO stocks with a simple moving average of -17.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SONO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SONO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SONO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SONO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $50 based on the research report published on August 16th of the previous year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SONO reach a price target of $37, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for SONO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 12th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to SONO, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

SONO Trading at -1.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares surge +5.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONO fell by -0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.92. In addition, Sonos Inc. saw -9.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SONO starting from Spence Patrick, who sale 65,237 shares at the price of $27.14 back on Jan 18. After this action, Spence Patrick now owns 610,250 shares of Sonos Inc., valued at $1,770,663 using the latest closing price.

Spence Patrick, the Chief Executive Officer of Sonos Inc., sale 633,789 shares at $30.07 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Spence Patrick is holding 541,006 shares at $19,060,331 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SONO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.64 for the present operating margin

+47.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonos Inc. stands at +9.24. The total capital return value is set at 36.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.72. Equity return is now at value 24.80, with 12.90 for asset returns.

Based on Sonos Inc. (SONO), the company’s capital structure generated 5.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.63. Total debt to assets is 3.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.05 and the total asset turnover is 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.