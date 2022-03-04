We Analyzed the Future Direction of Orion Group Holdings Inc. (ORN), Here is What We Found

Orion Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ORN) went down by -24.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.67. The company’s stock price has collected -26.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Orion Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE :ORN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ORN is at 0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Orion Group Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.83, which is $3.48 above the current price. ORN currently public float of 28.48M and currently shorts hold a 0.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ORN was 99.55K shares.

ORN’s Market Performance

ORN stocks went down by -26.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.56% and a quarterly performance of -40.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.10% for Orion Group Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -27.21% for ORN stocks with a simple moving average of -50.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORN stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ORN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ORN in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $5.50 based on the research report published on July 30th of the previous year 2021.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to ORN, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on July 08th of the previous year.

ORN Trading at -32.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.08%, as shares sank -24.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORN fell by -26.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.19. In addition, Orion Group Holdings Inc. saw -37.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ORN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.47 for the present operating margin

+11.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orion Group Holdings Inc. stands at +2.85. The total capital return value is set at 7.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.29. Equity return is now at value -1.30, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Orion Group Holdings Inc. (ORN), the company’s capital structure generated 41.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.17. Total debt to assets is 15.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.30 and the total asset turnover is 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.