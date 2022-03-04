We Analyzed the Future Direction of Heliogen Inc. (HLGN), Here is What We Found

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) went up by 14.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.35. The company’s stock price has collected 42.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Heliogen Inc. (NYSE :HLGN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Heliogen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.92, which is $1.56 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of HLGN was 709.69K shares.

HLGN’s Market Performance

HLGN stocks went up by 42.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 78.03% and a quarterly performance of -36.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.54% for Heliogen Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 35.74% for HLGN stocks with a simple moving average of -29.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLGN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HLGN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HLGN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3.75 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2022.

Siebert Williams Shank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLGN reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for HLGN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 12th, 2022.

HLGN Trading at 4.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.96%, as shares surge +64.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLGN rose by +42.02%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.78. In addition, Heliogen Inc. saw -59.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.