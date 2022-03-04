Wall Street Pummels Whitestone REIT (WSR) After Recent Earnings Report

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) went up by 3.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.53. The company’s stock price has collected 9.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Whitestone REIT (NYSE :WSR) Right Now?

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 53.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WSR is at 1.18.

The average price from analysts is $14.00, which is -$1.65 below the current price. WSR currently public float of 45.88M and currently shorts hold a 2.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WSR was 604.17K shares.

WSR’s Market Performance

WSR stocks went up by 9.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.10% and a quarterly performance of 42.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.37% for Whitestone REIT. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.68% for WSR stocks with a simple moving average of 35.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSR

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WSR reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for WSR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 01st, 2019.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to WSR, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on March 05th of the previous year.

WSR Trading at 22.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.95% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares surge +25.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSR rose by +9.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.28. In addition, Whitestone REIT saw 27.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WSR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.96 for the present operating margin

+45.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Whitestone REIT stands at +4.88. The total capital return value is set at 3.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.62. Equity return is now at value 3.60, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Whitestone REIT (WSR), the company’s capital structure generated 194.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.01. Total debt to assets is 61.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 193.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.