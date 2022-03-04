Wall Street Pummels Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) After Recent Earnings Report

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) went up by 13.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.29. The company’s stock price has collected 29.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE :TNP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TNP is at 0.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.33, which is $2.54 above the current price. TNP currently public float of 12.67M and currently shorts hold a 4.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TNP was 205.16K shares.

TNP’s Market Performance

TNP stocks went up by 29.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.14% and a quarterly performance of 39.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.83% for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.31% for TNP stocks with a simple moving average of 19.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNP stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for TNP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TNP in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $18 based on the research report published on March 29th of the previous year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TNP reach a price target of $2.50. The rating they have provided for TNP stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on June 18th, 2020.

TNP Trading at 27.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares surge +30.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNP rose by +29.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.74. In addition, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited saw 35.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TNP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.60 for the present operating margin

+25.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited stands at +3.73. The total capital return value is set at 4.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.88. Equity return is now at value -8.40, with -3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP), the company’s capital structure generated 115.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.66. Total debt to assets is 50.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.