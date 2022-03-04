Wall Street Pummels Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) After Recent Earnings Report

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) went up by 3.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.74. The company’s stock price has collected 14.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ :SEED) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SEED is at 0.74.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

SEED currently public float of 4.16M and currently shorts hold a 6.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEED was 249.58K shares.

SEED’s Market Performance

SEED stocks went up by 14.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 50.42% and a quarterly performance of -18.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.51% for Origin Agritech Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.57% for SEED stocks with a simple moving average of -15.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEED

Rodman & Renshaw, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEED reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for SEED stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2009.

SEED Trading at 11.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.61%, as shares surge +67.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEED rose by +18.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.49. In addition, Origin Agritech Limited saw -0.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SEED

Equity return is now at value 120.40, with -39.90 for asset returns.