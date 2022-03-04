Wall Street Pummels B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) After Recent Earnings Report

B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS) went up by 2.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.52. The company’s stock price has collected -1.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE :BGS) Right Now?

B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BGS is at 0.38.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $28.50, which is -$1.01 below the current price. BGS currently public float of 63.56M and currently shorts hold a 13.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BGS was 907.19K shares.

BGS’s Market Performance

BGS stocks went down by -1.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.31% and a quarterly performance of 0.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.64% for B&G Foods Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.66% for BGS stocks with a simple moving average of -2.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BGS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BGS by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BGS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $27 based on the research report published on November 05th of the previous year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BGS reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for BGS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 22nd, 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to BGS, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on January 20th of the previous year.

BGS Trading at -3.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares sank -3.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BGS fell by -1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.59. In addition, B&G Foods Inc. saw -1.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BGS starting from Wacha Bruce C, who sale 23,260 shares at the price of $33.78 back on Jun 02. After this action, Wacha Bruce C now owns 15,350 shares of B&G Foods Inc., valued at $785,720 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BGS

Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 2.20 for asset returns.