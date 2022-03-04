Wall Street Pummels Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) After Recent Earnings Report

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) went down by -12.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.41. The company’s stock price has collected -13.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :AMLX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $40.33, which is $10.01 above the current price. AMLX currently public float of 39.57M and currently shorts hold a 3.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMLX was 422.95K shares.

AMLX’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.79% for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.21% for AMLX stocks with a simple moving average of 16.04% for the last 200 days.

AMLX Trading at 16.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.43%, as shares surge +15.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMLX fell by -13.54%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.65. In addition, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 43.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6000.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -6504.62.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.