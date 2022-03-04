Wall Street Pummels ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) After Recent Earnings Report

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) went down by -8.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.00. The company’s stock price has collected -10.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE :ADCT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for ADC Therapeutics SA declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ADCT currently public float of 37.32M and currently shorts hold a 12.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADCT was 169.37K shares.

ADCT’s Market Performance

ADCT stocks went down by -10.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.29% and a quarterly performance of -32.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.53% for ADC Therapeutics SA. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.62% for ADCT stocks with a simple moving average of -35.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADCT stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for ADCT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ADCT in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $44 based on the research report published on November 09th of the previous year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADCT reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for ADCT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 17th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to ADCT, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

ADCT Trading at -15.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.82%, as shares sank -6.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADCT fell by -10.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.93. In addition, ADC Therapeutics SA saw -26.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ADCT

The total capital return value is set at -77.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.80. Equity return is now at value -94.50, with -48.40 for asset returns.

Based on ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT), the company’s capital structure generated 34.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.54. Total debt to assets is 22.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 54.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.14.