Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) went down by -1.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.36. The company’s stock price has collected 2.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :VBTX) Right Now?

Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VBTX is at 1.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Veritex Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.50, which is $10.58 above the current price. VBTX currently public float of 47.43M and currently shorts hold a 1.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VBTX was 290.82K shares.

VBTX’s Market Performance

VBTX stocks went up by 2.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.98% and a quarterly performance of 0.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.26% for Veritex Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.39% for VBTX stocks with a simple moving average of 2.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VBTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VBTX stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for VBTX by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for VBTX in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $22 based on the research report published on September 22nd of the previous year 2020.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to VBTX, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on January 16th of the previous year.

VBTX Trading at -3.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VBTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares sank -0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VBTX fell by -2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.86. In addition, Veritex Holdings Inc. saw -0.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VBTX starting from Holland C Malcolm III, who sale 6,250 shares at the price of $39.90 back on Feb 01. After this action, Holland C Malcolm III now owns 142,805 shares of Veritex Holdings Inc., valued at $249,403 using the latest closing price.

WILLIAM FALLON, the Director of Veritex Holdings Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $38.11 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that WILLIAM FALLON is holding 1,000 shares at $38,110 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VBTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Veritex Holdings Inc. stands at +39.37. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.