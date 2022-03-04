The Chart for The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) went up by 10.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.00. The company’s stock price has collected 10.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ :VGFC) Right Now?

VGFC currently public float of 105.66M and currently shorts hold a 0.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VGFC was 340.48K shares.

VGFC’s Market Performance

VGFC stocks went up by 10.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.97% and a quarterly performance of -36.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.46% for The Very Good Food Company Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.57% for VGFC stocks with a simple moving average of -71.02% for the last 200 days.

VGFC Trading at -14.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VGFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.00%, as shares sank -10.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VGFC rose by +10.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5575. In addition, The Very Good Food Company Inc. saw -25.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.