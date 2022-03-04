The Chart for Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) went down by -5.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.92. The company’s stock price has collected -8.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX :SLI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SLI is at 1.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Standard Lithium Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.83. SLI currently public float of 128.68M and currently shorts hold a 2.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLI was 2.25M shares.

SLI’s Market Performance

SLI stocks went down by -8.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.46% and a quarterly performance of -43.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 142.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.58% for Standard Lithium Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.26% for SLI stocks with a simple moving average of -17.59% for the last 200 days.

SLI Trading at -19.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.55%, as shares sank -19.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLI fell by -8.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.26. In addition, Standard Lithium Ltd. saw -40.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SLI

The total capital return value is set at -42.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.66. Equity return is now at value -35.40, with -34.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.78.