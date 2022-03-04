Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) went up by 5.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.67. The company’s stock price has collected 12.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX :TGB) Right Now?

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TGB is at 2.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Taseko Mines Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.59, which is $0.67 above the current price. TGB currently public float of 274.29M and currently shorts hold a 1.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TGB was 1.90M shares.

TGB’s Market Performance

TGB stocks went up by 12.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.63% and a quarterly performance of 6.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.29% for Taseko Mines Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.83% for TGB stocks with a simple moving average of 4.60% for the last 200 days.

TGB Trading at 5.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares surge +8.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGB rose by +12.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9300. In addition, Taseko Mines Limited saw 1.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.85 for the present operating margin

+37.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taseko Mines Limited stands at +8.52. Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 3.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.26.