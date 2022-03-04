SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) went up by 3.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.05. The company’s stock price has collected 2.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ :SLRC) Right Now?

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for SLR Investment Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.41, which is $1.5 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of SLRC was 144.99K shares.

SLRC’s Market Performance

SLRC stocks went up by 2.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.19% and a quarterly performance of -3.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.72% for SLR Investment Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.68% for SLRC stocks with a simple moving average of -3.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLRC stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for SLRC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SLRC in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $20 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2021.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLRC reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for SLRC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 16th, 2021.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to SLRC, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on May 03rd of the previous year.

SLRC Trading at -0.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares sank -1.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLRC rose by +2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.15. In addition, SLR Investment Corp. saw -0.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SLRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.80 for the present operating margin

+65.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for SLR Investment Corp. stands at +16.25. The total capital return value is set at 2.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.02.

Based on SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC), the company’s capital structure generated 78.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.07. Total debt to assets is 34.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.