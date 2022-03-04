Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:CDR) went up by 14.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.75. The company’s stock price has collected 23.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE :CDR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CDR is at 1.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.00, which is -$4.5 below the current price. CDR currently public float of 12.02M and currently shorts hold a 0.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CDR was 76.36K shares.

CDR’s Market Performance

CDR stocks went up by 23.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.48% and a quarterly performance of 31.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 86.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.86% for Cedar Realty Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.21% for CDR stocks with a simple moving average of 40.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDR

Compass Point gave a rating of “Sell” to CDR, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on August 15th of the previous year.

CDR Trading at 20.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.68% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares surge +20.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDR rose by +23.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +100.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.37. In addition, Cedar Realty Trust Inc. saw 13.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDR starting from Mays Philip, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $15.30 back on Jun 22. After this action, Mays Philip now owns 119,549 shares of Cedar Realty Trust Inc., valued at $53,551 using the latest closing price.

Stern Sharon Hochfelder, the Director of Cedar Realty Trust Inc., purchase 1,200 shares at $14.22 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that Stern Sharon Hochfelder is holding 3,600 shares at $17,064 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.09 for the present operating margin

+30.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cedar Realty Trust Inc. stands at -10.97. The total capital return value is set at 2.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.40. Equity return is now at value -11.50, with -3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR), the company’s capital structure generated 133.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.24. Total debt to assets is 54.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.