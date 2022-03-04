Niu Technologies (NIU) Just Got Our Attention

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) went down by -8.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.92. The company’s stock price has collected -10.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ :NIU) Right Now?

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NIU is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Niu Technologies declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $231.77, which is $25.11 above the current price. NIU currently public float of 67.24M and currently shorts hold a 2.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NIU was 599.20K shares.

NIU’s Market Performance

NIU stocks went down by -10.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.71% and a quarterly performance of -46.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.71% for Niu Technologies. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.33% for NIU stocks with a simple moving average of -53.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NIU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NIU stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NIU by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for NIU in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $15 based on the research report published on August 09th of the previous year 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to NIU, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on January 15th of the previous year.

NIU Trading at -23.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.49%, as shares sank -20.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIU fell by -10.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.96. In addition, Niu Technologies saw -31.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NIU

Equity return is now at value 21.90, with 11.10 for asset returns.