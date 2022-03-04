Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) went down by -2.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $108.90. The company’s stock price has collected -0.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/03/22 that This Apple Supplier Expects a Hefty Hit to Revenue. Blame Covid-19.

Is It Worth Investing in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :LITE) Right Now?

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LITE is at 0.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Lumentum Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $112.08, which is $14.11 above the current price. LITE currently public float of 72.00M and currently shorts hold a 8.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LITE was 977.18K shares.

LITE’s Market Performance

LITE stocks went down by -0.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.48% and a quarterly performance of 15.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.53% for Lumentum Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.08% for LITE stocks with a simple moving average of 11.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LITE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LITE stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for LITE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LITE in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $110 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2022.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LITE reach a price target of $105, previously predicting the price at $85. The rating they have provided for LITE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 05th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to LITE, setting the target price at $96 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

LITE Trading at -1.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LITE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares sank -2.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LITE fell by -0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.77. In addition, Lumentum Holdings Inc. saw -6.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LITE starting from Ali Wajid, who sale 7,854 shares at the price of $100.82 back on Feb 17. After this action, Ali Wajid now owns 44,240 shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc., valued at $791,864 using the latest closing price.

LOWE ALAN S, the Chief Executive Officer of Lumentum Holdings Inc., sale 8,809 shares at $100.80 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that LOWE ALAN S is holding 120,987 shares at $887,972 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LITE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.20 for the present operating margin

+44.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lumentum Holdings Inc. stands at +22.80. The total capital return value is set at 10.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.85. Equity return is now at value 18.90, with 10.70 for asset returns.

Based on Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE), the company’s capital structure generated 62.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.59. Total debt to assets is 34.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.67.