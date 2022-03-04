Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Agilent Technologies Inc. (A)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) went up by 3.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $179.57. The company’s stock price has collected 7.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that DWAC, Virgin Galactic, Exxon Mobil, DraftKings: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE :A) Right Now?

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.81 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for A is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

A currently public float of 300.03M and currently shorts hold a 1.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of A was 1.92M shares.

A’s Market Performance

A stocks went up by 7.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.74% and a quarterly performance of -7.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.99% for Agilent Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.08% for A stocks with a simple moving average of -9.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of A

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for A stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for A by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for A in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $160 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see A reach a price target of $145, previously predicting the price at $169. The rating they have provided for A stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to A, setting the target price at $155 in the report published on February 23rd of the current year.

A Trading at -3.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought A to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares sank -4.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, A rose by +7.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.35. In addition, Agilent Technologies Inc. saw -14.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at A starting from Grau Dominique, who sale 3,669 shares at the price of $161.00 back on Dec 29. After this action, Grau Dominique now owns 85,405 shares of Agilent Technologies Inc., valued at $590,709 using the latest closing price.

McMullen Michael R., the CEO and President of Agilent Technologies Inc., sale 123,459 shares at $148.82 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that McMullen Michael R. is holding 191,187 shares at $18,373,168 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for A

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.63 for the present operating margin

+54.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agilent Technologies Inc. stands at +19.15. Equity return is now at value 19.90, with 9.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.