Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) went up by 4.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.76. The company’s stock price has collected 4.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE :JXN) Right Now?

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Jackson Financial Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.20, which is $2.27 above the current price. JXN currently public float of 84.32M and currently shorts hold a 6.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JXN was 1.40M shares.

JXN’s Market Performance

JXN stocks went up by 4.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.71% and a quarterly performance of 25.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.15% for Jackson Financial Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.57% for JXN stocks with a simple moving average of 19.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JXN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JXN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for JXN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JXN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $52 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JXN reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for JXN stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 07th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to JXN, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on December 03rd of the previous year.

JXN Trading at 0.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.61%, as shares surge +9.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JXN rose by +4.00%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.87. In addition, Jackson Financial Inc. saw -1.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JXN starting from Hagan Dan, who sale 363,917 shares at the price of $38.44 back on Feb 01. After this action, Hagan Dan now owns 5,200,000 shares of Jackson Financial Inc., valued at $13,987,150 using the latest closing price.

Hagan Dan, the 10% Owner of Jackson Financial Inc., sale 236,083 shares at $38.23 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that Hagan Dan is holding 5,563,917 shares at $9,024,721 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JXN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-74.94 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Jackson Financial Inc. stands at -50.95. The total capital return value is set at -88.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.85.

Based on Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN), the company’s capital structure generated 3.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.81. Total debt to assets is 0.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.81.