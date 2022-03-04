Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA)?

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) went down by -3.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.38. The company’s stock price has collected -6.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/02/20 that Treasury Reaches Loan Agreements With Five Major Airlines

Is It Worth Investing in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :HA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HA is at 1.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.67, which is -$0.49 below the current price. HA currently public float of 50.05M and currently shorts hold a 10.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HA was 1.00M shares.

HA’s Market Performance

HA stocks went down by -6.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.92% and a quarterly performance of 4.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.56% for Hawaiian Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.44% for HA stocks with a simple moving average of -13.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HA stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for HA by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for HA in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $23 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2022.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Neutral” to HA, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on June 10th of the previous year.

HA Trading at -4.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.31%, as shares surge +1.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HA fell by -6.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.14. In addition, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. saw -1.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HA starting from Alter Aaron J, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $19.39 back on Feb 28. After this action, Alter Aaron J now owns 79,473 shares of Hawaiian Holdings Inc., valued at $48,482 using the latest closing price.

CARTY DONALD J, the Director of Hawaiian Holdings Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $17.81 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that CARTY DONALD J is holding 17,701 shares at $356,292 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.69 for the present operating margin

-13.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. stands at -9.07. Equity return is now at value -23.90, with -2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.