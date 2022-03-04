Is Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) a Keeper?

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) went down by -11.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.91. The company’s stock price has collected -20.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX :SBEV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Splash Beverage Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $8.60. SBEV currently public float of 25.74M and currently shorts hold a 5.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBEV was 4.78M shares.

SBEV’s Market Performance

SBEV stocks went down by -20.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.23% and a quarterly performance of 82.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.02% for Splash Beverage Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -27.92% for SBEV stocks with a simple moving average of 5.43% for the last 200 days.

SBEV Trading at -0.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.83%, as shares sank -21.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +162.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBEV fell by -20.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.18. In addition, Splash Beverage Group Inc. saw 160.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SBEV

Equity return is now at value -438.80, with -171.70 for asset returns.