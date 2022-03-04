Is RPT Realty (RPT) a Keeper?

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) went up by 2.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.99. The company’s stock price has collected 5.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in RPT Realty (NYSE :RPT) Right Now?

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RPT is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for RPT Realty declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.78, which is $1.31 above the current price. RPT currently public float of 83.53M and currently shorts hold a 1.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RPT was 555.84K shares.

RPT’s Market Performance

RPT stocks went up by 5.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.33% and a quarterly performance of 6.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.95% for RPT Realty. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.44% for RPT stocks with a simple moving average of 3.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPT stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for RPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RPT in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $16 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RPT reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for RPT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to RPT, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on April 14th of the previous year.

RPT Trading at 4.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares surge +6.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPT rose by +5.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.69. In addition, RPT Realty saw 0.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPT starting from Fitzmaurice Michael, who sale 4,600 shares at the price of $13.24 back on Jun 21. After this action, Fitzmaurice Michael now owns 165,475 shares of RPT Realty, valued at $60,904 using the latest closing price.

Ohlberg Heather, the EVP General Counsel of RPT Realty, sale 1,375 shares at $13.26 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Ohlberg Heather is holding 34,272 shares at $18,232 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.97 for the present operating margin

+34.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for RPT Realty stands at +31.92. Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 3.20 for asset returns.