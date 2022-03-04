Is Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) a Keeper?

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) went up by 3.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.37. The company’s stock price has collected 9.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ :PDCO) Right Now?

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PDCO is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Patterson Companies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.91, which is $2.66 above the current price. PDCO currently public float of 86.81M and currently shorts hold a 5.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PDCO was 669.86K shares.

PDCO’s Market Performance

PDCO stocks went up by 9.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.94% and a quarterly performance of 5.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.51% for Patterson Companies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.73% for PDCO stocks with a simple moving average of 2.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDCO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PDCO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for PDCO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $30 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PDCO reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for PDCO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 01st, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to PDCO, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on June 17th of the previous year.

PDCO Trading at 10.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.11%, as shares surge +11.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDCO rose by +9.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.14. In addition, Patterson Companies Inc. saw 8.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PDCO starting from Frohning Andrea L., who sale 77 shares at the price of $30.28 back on Jul 06. After this action, Frohning Andrea L. now owns 41,482 shares of Patterson Companies Inc., valued at $2,332 using the latest closing price.

KORSH LES B, the VP, General Counsel of Patterson Companies Inc., sale 4,577 shares at $35.68 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that KORSH LES B is holding 85,696 shares at $163,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PDCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.62 for the present operating margin

+20.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Patterson Companies Inc. stands at +2.64. The total capital return value is set at 13.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.50. Equity return is now at value 16.50, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO), the company’s capital structure generated 74.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.84. Total debt to assets is 26.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.66 and the total asset turnover is 2.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.