Is Identiv Inc. (INVE) a Keeper?

Identiv Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) went down by -26.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.00. The company’s stock price has collected -25.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Identiv Inc. (NASDAQ :INVE) Right Now?

Identiv Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3088.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for INVE is at 1.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Identiv Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.25, which is $13.81 above the current price. INVE currently public float of 21.33M and currently shorts hold a 2.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INVE was 166.81K shares.

INVE’s Market Performance

INVE stocks went down by -25.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.41% and a quarterly performance of -30.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.12% for Identiv Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.84% for INVE stocks with a simple moving average of -19.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INVE stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for INVE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INVE in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $21 based on the research report published on April 13th of the previous year 2021.

Imperial Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INVE reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for INVE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 16th, 2020.

Imperial Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to INVE, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on February 05th of the previous year.

INVE Trading at -28.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.87%, as shares sank -20.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INVE fell by -25.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.08. In addition, Identiv Inc. saw -45.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INVE starting from KREMEN GARY, who sale 22,838 shares at the price of $18.59 back on Mar 03. After this action, KREMEN GARY now owns 222,987 shares of Identiv Inc., valued at $424,610 using the latest closing price.

KREMEN GARY, the Director of Identiv Inc., sale 9,000 shares at $20.37 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that KREMEN GARY is holding 245,825 shares at $183,337 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.29 for the present operating margin

+36.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Identiv Inc. stands at -5.87. The total capital return value is set at -3.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.56. Equity return is now at value 3.10, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Identiv Inc. (INVE), the company’s capital structure generated 72.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.92. Total debt to assets is 30.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.66 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.