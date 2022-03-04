Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG)

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) went down by -0.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.93. The company’s stock price has collected 1.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

Is It Worth Investing in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE :WTRG) Right Now?

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WTRG is at 0.63.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

WTRG currently public float of 252.33M and currently shorts hold a 1.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WTRG was 1.21M shares.

WTRG’s Market Performance

WTRG stocks went up by 1.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.21% and a quarterly performance of 0.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.14% for Essential Utilities Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.74% for WTRG stocks with a simple moving average of -2.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTRG stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for WTRG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WTRG in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $56 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WTRG reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for WTRG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 14th, 2020.

WTRG Trading at -3.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares sank -3.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTRG rose by +1.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.36. In addition, Essential Utilities Inc. saw -11.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTRG starting from RUBIN ROBERT A, who sale 1,954 shares at the price of $51.00 back on Dec 08. After this action, RUBIN ROBERT A now owns 69,871 shares of Essential Utilities Inc., valued at $99,654 using the latest closing price.

SCHULLER DANIEL, the Executive Vice President of Essential Utilities Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $50.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that SCHULLER DANIEL is holding 41,684 shares at $100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTRG

Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 3.00 for asset returns.