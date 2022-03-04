Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI) went up by 5.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.32. The company’s stock price has collected 27.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE :IPI) Right Now?

Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IPI is at 2.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Intrepid Potash Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $31.00, which is -$31.32 below the current price. IPI currently public float of 8.21M and currently shorts hold a 2.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IPI was 121.52K shares.

IPI’s Market Performance

IPI stocks went up by 27.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 49.34% and a quarterly performance of 57.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 108.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.44% for Intrepid Potash Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.20% for IPI stocks with a simple moving average of 67.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IPI stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for IPI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IPI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $11 based on the research report published on November 04th of the previous year 2020.

IPI Trading at 41.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.06% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.71%, as shares surge +35.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPI rose by +27.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +129.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.32. In addition, Intrepid Potash Inc. saw 45.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPI starting from Clearway Capital Management LL, who sale 29,000 shares at the price of $58.66 back on Mar 02. After this action, Clearway Capital Management LL now owns 1,659,272 shares of Intrepid Potash Inc., valued at $1,701,253 using the latest closing price.

Clearway Capital Management LL, the 10% Owner of Intrepid Potash Inc., sale 11,728 shares at $56.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Clearway Capital Management LL is holding 1,688,272 shares at $658,571 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.47 for the present operating margin

+4.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intrepid Potash Inc. stands at -13.79. The total capital return value is set at -3.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.86. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI), the company’s capital structure generated 14.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.77. Total debt to assets is 10.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.