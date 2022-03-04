Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) went down by -3.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.23. The company’s stock price has collected -5.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/24/22 that BlackRock, Warner Music Invest $750 Million in Female and Diverse Artists

Is It Worth Investing in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ :WMG) Right Now?

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 45.71 x from its present earnings ratio.

The average price from analysts is $45.14, which is $11.19 above the current price. WMG currently public float of 114.51M and currently shorts hold a 3.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WMG was 1.38M shares.

WMG’s Market Performance

WMG stocks went down by -5.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.25% and a quarterly performance of -18.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.63% for Warner Music Group Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.78% for WMG stocks with a simple moving average of -13.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WMG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WMG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for WMG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WMG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $50 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to WMG, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

WMG Trading at -13.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares sank -19.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMG fell by -5.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.46. In addition, Warner Music Group Corp. saw -19.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMG starting from Benet Lincoln E, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $36.30 back on Mar 01. After this action, Benet Lincoln E now owns 484,341 shares of Warner Music Group Corp., valued at $363,000 using the latest closing price.

Benet Lincoln E, the Director of Warner Music Group Corp., sale 20,000 shares at $35.64 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Benet Lincoln E is holding 494,341 shares at $712,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.22 for the present operating margin

+42.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Warner Music Group Corp. stands at +5.66. The total capital return value is set at 18.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.68. Equity return is now at value 483.20, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG), the company’s capital structure generated 11,858.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 99.16. Total debt to assets is 50.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11,719.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 98.00.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.