EZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) went up by 20.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.49. The company’s stock price has collected 28.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :EZFL) Right Now?

EZFL currently public float of 12.23M and currently shorts hold a 0.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EZFL was 223.41K shares.

EZFL’s Market Performance

EZFL stocks went up by 28.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.58% and a quarterly performance of -48.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.49% for EZFill Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.10% for EZFL stocks with a simple moving average of -43.98% for the last 200 days.

EZFL Trading at -2.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EZFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.92%, as shares surge +2.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EZFL rose by +28.87%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1472. In addition, EZFill Holdings Inc. saw -9.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EZFL starting from LEVINE JACK, who purchase 18,000 shares at the price of $2.18 back on Dec 03. After this action, LEVINE JACK now owns 113,803 shares of EZFill Holdings Inc., valued at $39,240 using the latest closing price.

LEVINE JACK, the Director of EZFill Holdings Inc., purchase 22,040 shares at $2.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that LEVINE JACK is holding 95,803 shares at $49,633 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EZFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-183.55 for the present operating margin

-91.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for EZFill Holdings Inc. stands at -202.27.

The receivables turnover for the company is 32.73 and the total asset turnover is 1.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.