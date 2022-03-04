Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) went up by 2.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.62. The company’s stock price has collected 15.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE :DRQ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DRQ is at 1.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Dril-Quip Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $29.25, which is -$5.93 below the current price. DRQ currently public float of 34.75M and currently shorts hold a 4.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DRQ was 393.42K shares.

DRQ’s Market Performance

DRQ stocks went up by 15.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.23% and a quarterly performance of 70.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.80% for Dril-Quip Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.10% for DRQ stocks with a simple moving average of 21.08% for the last 200 days.

DRQ Trading at 32.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.68%, as shares surge +25.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRQ rose by +15.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.89. In addition, Dril-Quip Inc. saw 61.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRQ starting from Jupp Terence Bartlett, who sale 1,270 shares at the price of $22.21 back on Jan 04. After this action, Jupp Terence Bartlett now owns 44,386 shares of Dril-Quip Inc., valued at $28,207 using the latest closing price.

Webster James C., the VP – Gen Counsel & Secretary of Dril-Quip Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $20.92 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Webster James C. is holding 63,108 shares at $104,615 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.34 for the present operating margin

+24.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dril-Quip Inc. stands at -39.63. Equity return is now at value -13.20, with -11.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.96.