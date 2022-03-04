Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) Just Got Our Attention

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) went down by -17.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.74. The company’s stock price has collected -18.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ :DMRC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DMRC is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Digimarc Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.00, which is $6.52 above the current price. DMRC currently public float of 14.84M and currently shorts hold a 15.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DMRC was 123.10K shares.

DMRC’s Market Performance

DMRC stocks went down by -18.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.02% and a quarterly performance of -42.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.67% for Digimarc Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.33% for DMRC stocks with a simple moving average of -30.28% for the last 200 days.

DMRC Trading at -28.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.47%, as shares sank -15.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMRC fell by -18.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.39. In addition, Digimarc Corporation saw -37.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DMRC starting from Syrett Alicia, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $28.60 back on Aug 09. After this action, Syrett Alicia now owns 13,851 shares of Digimarc Corporation, valued at $114,400 using the latest closing price.

Dadlani Sandeep, the Director of Digimarc Corporation, sale 300 shares at $36.01 during a trade that took place back on May 28, which means that Dadlani Sandeep is holding 9,180 shares at $10,803 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DMRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-136.78 for the present operating margin

+66.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digimarc Corporation stands at -183.33. The total capital return value is set at -45.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.46. Equity return is now at value -63.50, with -53.90 for asset returns.

Based on Digimarc Corporation (DMRC), the company’s capital structure generated 8.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.21. Total debt to assets is 7.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.58.