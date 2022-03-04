Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)?

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) went down by -1.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.29. The company’s stock price has collected 7.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE :WES) Right Now?

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WES is at 3.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Western Midstream Partners LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.86, which is $1.39 above the current price. WES currently public float of 207.74M and currently shorts hold a 3.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WES was 1.21M shares.

WES’s Market Performance

WES stocks went up by 7.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.91% and a quarterly performance of 33.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.85% for Western Midstream Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.79% for WES stocks with a simple moving average of 20.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WES stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WES by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WES in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $25 based on the research report published on September 28th of the previous year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WES reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for WES stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 20th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to WES, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on July 20th of the previous year.

WES Trading at 8.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.25%, as shares surge +2.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WES rose by +7.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.89. In addition, Western Midstream Partners LP saw 17.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WES starting from OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/, who sale 2,500,000 shares at the price of $20.09 back on Dec 13. After this action, OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ now owns 200,281,578 shares of Western Midstream Partners LP, valued at $50,225,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.43 for the present operating margin

+46.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Western Midstream Partners LP stands at +33.23. Equity return is now at value 30.70, with 7.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.