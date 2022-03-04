Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO)?

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) went down by -1.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $195.82. The company’s stock price has collected -3.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/08/22 that Peloton, Pfizer, Meta, General Motors: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ :TTWO) Right Now?

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TTWO is at 0.64.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $197.81, which is $51.02 above the current price. TTWO currently public float of 114.19M and currently shorts hold a 6.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TTWO was 2.10M shares.

TTWO’s Market Performance

TTWO stocks went down by -3.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.28% and a quarterly performance of -1.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.42% for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.63% for TTWO stocks with a simple moving average of -6.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTWO stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for TTWO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TTWO in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $215 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTWO reach a price target of $180. The rating they have provided for TTWO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 12th, 2022.

MoffettNathanson gave a rating of “Neutral” to TTWO, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

TTWO Trading at -4.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -4.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTWO fell by -3.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $165.53. In addition, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. saw -10.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTWO starting from Sheresky Michael, who sale 167 shares at the price of $185.11 back on Nov 15. After this action, Sheresky Michael now owns 61,392 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., valued at $30,913 using the latest closing price.

Emerson Daniel P, the Chief Legal Officer of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., sale 2,286 shares at $189.29 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Emerson Daniel P is holding 33,387 shares at $432,717 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTWO

Equity return is now at value 14.90, with 8.30 for asset returns.