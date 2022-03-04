Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (IPOF)?

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) went up by 0.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.00. The company’s stock price has collected 1.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE :IPOF) Right Now?

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.16 x from its present earnings ratio.

IPOF currently public float of 115.00M and currently shorts hold a 0.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IPOF was 1.88M shares.

IPOF’s Market Performance

IPOF stocks went up by 1.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.15% and a quarterly performance of 0.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.99% for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.63% for IPOF stocks with a simple moving average of 1.62% for the last 200 days.

IPOF Trading at 2.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPOF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares surge +3.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPOF rose by +1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.06. In addition, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI saw 1.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IPOF

Equity return is now at value -2.10, with -1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.42.