Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Old Republic International Corporation (ORI)?

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) went up by 0.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.19. The company’s stock price has collected 5.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE :ORI) Right Now?

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ORI is at 0.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Old Republic International Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.00, which is $3.21 above the current price. ORI currently public float of 284.53M and currently shorts hold a 0.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ORI was 1.65M shares.

ORI’s Market Performance

ORI stocks went up by 5.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.60% and a quarterly performance of 13.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.23% for Old Republic International Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.97% for ORI stocks with a simple moving average of 9.24% for the last 200 days.

ORI Trading at 5.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares surge +2.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORI rose by +5.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.31. In addition, Old Republic International Corporation saw 8.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORI starting from KENNEDY MICHAEL DENARD, who purchase 295 shares at the price of $25.72 back on Mar 01. After this action, KENNEDY MICHAEL DENARD now owns 7,322 shares of Old Republic International Corporation, valued at $7,587 using the latest closing price.

KENNEDY MICHAEL DENARD, the Director of Old Republic International Corporation, purchase 295 shares at $26.10 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that KENNEDY MICHAEL DENARD is holding 7,027 shares at $7,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.18 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Old Republic International Corporation stands at +16.42. Equity return is now at value 24.60, with 6.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.