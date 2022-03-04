Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Lilium N.V. (LILM)?

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) went down by -9.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.75. The company’s stock price has collected -11.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ :LILM) Right Now?

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Lilium N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.08, which is $11.77 above the current price. LILM currently public float of 117.04M and currently shorts hold a 2.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LILM was 743.62K shares.

LILM’s Market Performance

LILM stocks went down by -11.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -39.73% and a quarterly performance of -52.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.87% for Lilium N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -27.19% for LILM stocks with a simple moving average of -63.09% for the last 200 days.

LILM Trading at -44.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LILM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.13%, as shares sank -40.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LILM fell by -11.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.20. In addition, Lilium N.V. saw -54.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LILM

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.89.