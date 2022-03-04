Can Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Remain Competitive?

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) went down by -9.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $239.26. The company’s stock price has collected 4.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/01/22 that Silvergate Stock Soars on Deal to Buy Blockchain Assets From Facebook’s Diem

Is It Worth Investing in Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE :SI) Right Now?

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Silvergate Capital Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $186.88, which is $67.41 above the current price. SI currently public float of 26.87M and currently shorts hold a 8.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SI was 1.12M shares.

SI’s Market Performance

SI stocks went up by 4.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.27% and a quarterly performance of -38.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.76% for Silvergate Capital Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.97% for SI stocks with a simple moving average of -6.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $166 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SI reach a price target of $260. The rating they have provided for SI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to SI, setting the target price at $300 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

SI Trading at -2.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.46%, as shares surge +15.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SI rose by +4.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.63. In addition, Silvergate Capital Corporation saw -18.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SI starting from Brassfield Karen F., who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $113.34 back on Feb 22. After this action, Brassfield Karen F. now owns 13,298 shares of Silvergate Capital Corporation, valued at $340,013 using the latest closing price.

Lempres Michael, the Director of Silvergate Capital Corporation, purchase 500 shares at $112.20 during a trade that took place back on Feb 04, which means that Lempres Michael is holding 4,389 shares at $56,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.62 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Silvergate Capital Corporation stands at +44.71. Equity return is now at value 6.80, with 0.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.