Can Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Remain Competitive?

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) went up by 3.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.16. The company’s stock price has collected 14.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE :RYAM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RYAM is at 3.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

RYAM currently public float of 61.03M and currently shorts hold a 2.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RYAM was 370.65K shares.

RYAM’s Market Performance

RYAM stocks went up by 14.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.62% and a quarterly performance of 16.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.01% for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.72% for RYAM stocks with a simple moving average of -5.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYAM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RYAM by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for RYAM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6.50 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RYAM reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for RYAM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 05th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to RYAM, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on May 05th of the previous year.

RYAM Trading at 8.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.47%, as shares surge +2.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYAM rose by +14.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.49. In addition, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. saw 10.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYAM starting from Dill Julie, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $7.10 back on May 06. After this action, Dill Julie now owns 60,509 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., valued at $283,812 using the latest closing price.

ADAIR CHARLES E, the Director of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $7.15 during a trade that took place back on May 06, which means that ADAIR CHARLES E is holding 45,839 shares at $35,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYAM

Equity return is now at value 18.10, with 5.20 for asset returns.