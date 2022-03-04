Can Portland General Electric Company (POR) Remain Competitive?

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) went up by 2.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.84. The company’s stock price has collected 6.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE :POR) Right Now?

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for POR is at 0.47.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

POR currently public float of 88.91M and currently shorts hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of POR was 487.78K shares.

POR’s Market Performance

POR stocks went up by 6.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.24% and a quarterly performance of 6.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.26% for Portland General Electric Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.82% for POR stocks with a simple moving average of 5.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of POR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for POR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for POR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $48 based on the research report published on May 25th of the previous year 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to POR, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on March 16th of the previous year.

POR Trading at 1.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -0.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POR rose by +6.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.94. In addition, Portland General Electric Company saw -1.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POR starting from Jackson Kathryn Jean, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $48.79 back on Feb 24. After this action, Jackson Kathryn Jean now owns 12,782 shares of Portland General Electric Company, valued at $243,974 using the latest closing price.

Bekkedahl Larry Neal, the Vice President of Portland General Electric Company, sale 5,100 shares at $51.87 during a trade that took place back on Sep 03, which means that Bekkedahl Larry Neal is holding 13,041 shares at $264,544 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POR

Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 2.60 for asset returns.