Can GMS Inc. (GMS) Remain Competitive?

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) went down by -10.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.79. The company’s stock price has collected -4.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GMS Inc. (NYSE :GMS) Right Now?

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GMS is at 1.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for GMS Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $68.00, which is $18.67 above the current price. GMS currently public float of 42.83M and currently shorts hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GMS was 252.12K shares.

GMS’s Market Performance

GMS stocks went down by -4.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.07% and a quarterly performance of -10.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.18% for GMS Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.48% for GMS stocks with a simple moving average of -0.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GMS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for GMS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GMS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $72 based on the research report published on December 06th of the previous year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GMS reach a price target of $58, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for GMS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 25th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to GMS, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on June 25th of the previous year.

GMS Trading at -7.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.59%, as shares sank -2.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMS fell by -4.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.48. In addition, GMS Inc. saw -16.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GMS starting from DEAKIN SCOTT M, who sale 14,859 shares at the price of $59.16 back on Dec 30. After this action, DEAKIN SCOTT M now owns 7,981 shares of GMS Inc., valued at $879,131 using the latest closing price.

Apolinsky Craig D, the VP, GC and Corporate Secretary of GMS Inc., sale 7,424 shares at $60.58 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Apolinsky Craig D is holding 9,390 shares at $449,746 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.79 for the present operating margin

+28.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for GMS Inc. stands at +3.20. The total capital return value is set at 10.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.84. Equity return is now at value 21.70, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on GMS Inc. (GMS), the company’s capital structure generated 134.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.27. Total debt to assets is 44.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 124.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.84 and the total asset turnover is 1.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.